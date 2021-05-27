Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,571 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Workday comprises approximately 1.2% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Workday were worth $17,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,810,469.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400 over the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $8.45 on Thursday, reaching $228.62. 75,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,343. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.66 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of -193.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

