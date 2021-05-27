Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY opened at $237.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.90 and a 200-day moving average of $241.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.66 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of -197.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. JMP Securities increased their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total value of $1,863,025.92. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $50,005,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400 over the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

