Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Workday had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%.

Shares of WDAY opened at $234.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.29. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Workday has a 1-year low of $162.66 and a 1-year high of $282.77.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDAY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

In related news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $1,489,741.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400 over the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

