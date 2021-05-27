Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Workday had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%.
Shares of WDAY opened at $234.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.29. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Workday has a 1-year low of $162.66 and a 1-year high of $282.77.
Several research firms have weighed in on WDAY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.
About Workday
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
