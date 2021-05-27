Workiva (NYSE:WK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $105.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

WK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

Shares of WK opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -102.07 and a beta of 1.42. Workiva has a 12-month low of $41.08 and a 12-month high of $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,994,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,534 shares of company stock valued at $10,238,683 in the last three months. 14.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WK. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at $103,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,882,000 after buying an additional 802,399 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 1,458.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,634,000 after acquiring an additional 685,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,844,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $46,396,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

