Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Announces Dividend of GBX 15.50

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Worldwide Healthcare’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Worldwide Healthcare stock opened at GBX 3,694.90 ($48.27) on Thursday. Worldwide Healthcare has a twelve month low of GBX 3,260 ($42.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,965 ($51.80). The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,715.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,729.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14.

Get Worldwide Healthcare alerts:

Worldwide Healthcare Company Profile

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.