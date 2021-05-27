Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Announces Dividend of GBX 15.50

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Worldwide Healthcare’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Worldwide Healthcare stock opened at GBX 3,694.90 ($48.27) on Thursday. Worldwide Healthcare has a twelve month low of GBX 3,260 ($42.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,965 ($51.80). The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,715.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,729.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14.
Worldwide Healthcare Company Profile
