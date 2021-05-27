Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Trading Down 11.2% This Week (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 27th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $488,932.09 and approximately $3,154.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $254.52 or 0.00635928 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00059758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.36 or 0.00348197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.93 or 0.00182218 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004055 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00037047 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.81 or 0.00794061 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

