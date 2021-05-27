X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Down 69.4% in May

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the April 29th total of 292,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in X Financial during the first quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in X Financial by 13.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in X Financial during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYF opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. X Financial has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.81.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($2.18). X Financial had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $109.78 million during the quarter.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan catering to the credit card holders and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

