xBTC Market Capitalization Reaches $2.14 Million (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. xBTC has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $8,416.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xBTC coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000699 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, xBTC has traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00061690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.00346275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00183462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00035352 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.73 or 0.00818933 BTC.

xBTC Coin Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 11,134,697 coins and its circulating supply is 7,923,542 coins. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

