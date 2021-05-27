xBTC Market Capitalization Reaches $2.14 Million (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 27th. xBTC has a market cap of $2.14 million and $8,416.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xBTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, xBTC has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00061690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.00346275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00183462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00035352 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.73 or 0.00818933 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 11,134,697 coins and its circulating supply is 7,923,542 coins. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

