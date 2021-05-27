Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of XHR opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,204.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $490,381.65. Insiders have sold 87,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,224 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.