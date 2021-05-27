Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

XHR opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,204.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $490,381.65. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,224. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.