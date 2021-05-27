XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Shares Acquired by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in XP were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in XP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in XP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in XP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in XP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in XP by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

Get XP alerts:

NASDAQ XP traded down $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $38.70. The stock had a trading volume of 21,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. XP Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.14.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. XP had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $443.99 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that XP Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on XP in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc provides financial products and services in Brazil. It offers securities brokerage, private pension plans, commercial, and investment banking products, such as loan operations and transactions in the foreign exchange markets and deposits; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth customers and institutional clients.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP).

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.