XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Coverage Initiated at Nomura Instinet

Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XPEV. VTB Capital raised shares of XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nomura began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPeng presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.12.

Get XPeng alerts:

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion and a PE ratio of -19.49. XPeng has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primavera Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter worth about $640,162,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,170 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,073,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XPeng by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,785,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,280,000 after buying an additional 3,497,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in XPeng by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,106,000 after buying an additional 2,625,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.