XSGD Market Capitalization Achieves $35.34 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One XSGD coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001905 BTC on popular exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $35.34 million and approximately $105,499.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00062814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.00347504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.30 or 0.00181891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004097 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00036219 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.23 or 0.00822053 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 50,449,090 coins and its circulating supply is 47,308,944 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

