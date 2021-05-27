Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $54 million-$58 million.

Xunlei stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $326.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $50.15 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Xunlei from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

