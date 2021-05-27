yAxis (YAXIS) Price Hits $13.70 on Top Exchanges

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One yAxis coin can currently be purchased for about $13.70 or 0.00036073 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, yAxis has traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar. yAxis has a market cap of $12.76 million and approximately $344,678.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00064186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.20 or 0.00342896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.00186411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004143 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00037011 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.26 or 0.00830310 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis' total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis' official website is yaxis.io

yAxis Coin Trading

