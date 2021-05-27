Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.090–0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $94 million-$96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.96 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -0.220–0.170 EPS.

YEXT traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.31. 5,207,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,324. Yext has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.62%. The company had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

YEXT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.95.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $39,663.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $42,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at $357,856.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,962. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

