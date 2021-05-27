Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Hits $0.72 on Top Exchanges (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 41.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00061511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.05 or 0.00340755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00184383 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004140 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00035685 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.80 or 0.00813326 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.