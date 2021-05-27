YOUengine (YOUC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,682.00

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last week, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the US dollar. One YOUengine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YOUengine has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00081712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00020418 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.22 or 0.00959497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.97 or 0.09436793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00092834 BTC.

YOUengine Coin Profile

YOUengine (YOUC) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling YOUengine

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

