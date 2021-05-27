Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.13). Arcimoto reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 650.85%.

FUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.22. 31,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,613. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $329.89 million, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 15.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $36.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Arcimoto by 105.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,869 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arcimoto by 413.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 111,251 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Arcimoto by 60.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

