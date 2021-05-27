Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endava’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.39. Endava posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

DAVA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter valued at $2,304,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,299,000 after acquiring an additional 38,899 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter valued at $17,810,000. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $104.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.65, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.87. Endava has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $105.04.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

