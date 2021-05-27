Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The business’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HGV. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

HGV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.01. 16,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,902. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.78. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 2.29. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

