Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will post $23.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the highest is $40.44 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $20.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $155.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.39 million to $216.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $134.76 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $208.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGNX. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGNX traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.53. 12,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,554. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.29.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

