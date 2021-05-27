Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Announce $1.48 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will post $1.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $7.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $7.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.51. 233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,953. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $207.54 and a 52-week high of $307.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -468.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.84, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 200 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $50,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,402.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,760. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

