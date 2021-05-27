Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

Shares of RBA opened at $60.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.69. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,256,346.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,409.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $4,631,439. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

