Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.61. Trimble reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day moving average of $71.42. Trimble has a one year low of $38.75 and a one year high of $84.86.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $342,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,620. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,236,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 1,638.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,335,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,337 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 150.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,609,000 after buying an additional 1,690,309 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth about $120,186,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 46.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,384,000 after buying an additional 1,445,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

