Zacks: Analysts Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will report sales of $600,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $700,000.00. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted sales of $500,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.35 million, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $16.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADAP remained flat at $$4.98 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,624. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.