Zacks: Analysts Expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $824.03 Million

Posted by on May 27th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post sales of $824.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $828.89 million and the lowest is $820.21 million. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $608.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $712,668.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $923,983.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,586.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,098 shares of company stock valued at $4,116,924 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,801. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $94.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.02.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

