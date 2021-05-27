Zacks: Analysts Expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.22 Million

Brokerages forecast that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will post sales of $5.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.82 million. Arvinas reported sales of $5.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $21.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $23.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.53 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $22.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARVN. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $69,240.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,295.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $628,506.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,230 shares of company stock worth $2,540,014 over the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Arvinas by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded up $3.20 on Thursday, reaching $68.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,677. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.48. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $92.77.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

