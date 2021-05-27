Zacks: Analysts Expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Brooks Automation posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BRKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

BRKS stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,361. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,598,000 after purchasing an additional 436,562 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,888,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,517,000 after acquiring an additional 49,238 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,284,000 after acquiring an additional 426,404 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,507,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,081,000 after acquiring an additional 100,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,447,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,223,000 after acquiring an additional 108,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

