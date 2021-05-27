Zacks: Analysts Expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to Announce $1.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the lowest is $0.39. Camping World reported earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $5.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on CWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $19,627,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.32 per share, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,038.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,635 shares of company stock worth $300,333 and have sold 963,288 shares worth $43,612,308. 45.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Camping World by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Camping World in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CWH opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Camping World has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

