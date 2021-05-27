Zacks: Analysts Expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Kimco Realty posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.47.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,161. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

