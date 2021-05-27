Zacks: Analysts Expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will announce $1.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.16. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.60 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,077.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WASH traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $54.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,230. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $942.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

