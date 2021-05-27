Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.98 Million

Analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to report $21.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.75 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $18.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $93.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.06 million to $101.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $116.67 million, with estimates ranging from $111.10 million to $125.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADMS shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

In other news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos purchased 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,233.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,833.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADMS remained flat at $$5.05 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,323. The firm has a market cap of $208.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

