Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to Post $1.20 EPS

Analysts predict that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Alcoa reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6,100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. Alcoa has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,970.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,547 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alcoa by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 154.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $52,861,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,807 shares during the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

