Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.48) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EyeGate Pharmaceuticals.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EYEG opened at $4.39 on Monday. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYEG. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,101 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and nervous system in the United States. It develops PP-001, a clinical stage dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor that has been developed in two clinical-stage ophthalmic formulations, consisting of PaniJect that is in Phase Ia/IIb clinical trial for multiple diseases that affect the posterior region of the eye, including non-infectious posterior uveitis and diabetic macular edema; and PaniDrop, which is in Phase I safety study for multiple diseases that affect the ocular surface and anterior region of the eye, comprising of allergic conjunctivitis, viral conjunctivitis, and dry eye disease.

