Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. First Midwest Bancorp reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

FMBI opened at $20.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $63,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

