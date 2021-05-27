Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.04 Million

Equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will announce sales of $10.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.30 million to $15.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year sales of $36.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $57.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $34.43 million, with estimates ranging from $7.59 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDYA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $20.79. 2,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,175. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.20 million, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.91.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2,723.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 319,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

