Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to announce sales of $12.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.10 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year sales of $52.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $52.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $53.45 million, with estimates ranging from $52.90 million to $54.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in NeoGames by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $57.56 on Thursday. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.59.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

