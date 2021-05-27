Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.69 Million

Analysts expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to announce sales of $112.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.40 million to $113.30 million. Alteryx reported sales of $96.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $569.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $565.10 million to $570.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $678.81 million, with estimates ranging from $638.69 million to $698.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AYX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.36.

AYX stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.22. 16,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,759. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -101.61 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $612,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,518. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at $75,886,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,884,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,295,000 after purchasing an additional 524,157 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at $31,892,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 742,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,402,000 after purchasing an additional 294,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at $35,294,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

