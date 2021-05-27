Zacks: Brokerages Expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 307.53% and a negative return on equity of 62.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CASI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,608. The company has a market cap of $220.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.90.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,602,187.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.