Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.35. Kingstone Companies reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KINS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 53,531 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 16.9% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KINS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.10. 8,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,335. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $86.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -533.33%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

