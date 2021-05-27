Zacks: Brokerages Expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). PDS Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PDS Biotechnology.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05.

Several analysts have commented on PDSB shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $10.35 on Monday. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $230.58 million, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 2.63.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.