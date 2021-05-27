Zacks: Brokerages Expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $986.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to post $986.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $917.00 million. Terex posted sales of $690.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million.

TEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,323 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,284 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEX traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.01. 1,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,979. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.75 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Terex has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $55.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

