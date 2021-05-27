Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $261.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to post $261.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.20 million and the lowest is $260.50 million. The Trade Desk posted sales of $139.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on The Trade Desk from $851.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.14.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.30, for a total value of $1,260,330.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,596 shares in the company, valued at $36,377,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 42,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.23, for a total value of $32,347,659.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $55,284,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,470 shares of company stock valued at $79,461,985. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 49.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,153,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 6.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in The Trade Desk by 15.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk by 195.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $584.58. The stock had a trading volume of 910,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,360. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $290.62 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 116.72, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $645.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $764.43.

The Trade Desk’s stock is going to split on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

