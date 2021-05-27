Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) to Sell

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $123.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.04. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $64.64 and a one year high of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,324.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total value of $277,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,092,744.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $955,808. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

