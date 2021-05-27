Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) to Hold

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on SWI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Shares of SWI opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 58,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SolarWinds (SWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.