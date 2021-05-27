Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FVRR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners raised shares of Fiverr International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.08.

FVRR stock opened at $192.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $336.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.83 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.61 and its 200 day moving average is $220.76.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter worth $2,715,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter worth $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 59.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 137.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

