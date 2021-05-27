Zacks Investment Research Lowers IAA (NYSE:IAA) to Hold

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.90.

Shares of IAA stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,881. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.07. IAA has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IAA will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter worth $83,360,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,039 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of IAA by 5,426.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 849,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after purchasing an additional 834,357 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 33.9% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,307,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,222,000 after purchasing an additional 583,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IAA by 87.9% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,059,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,439,000 after purchasing an additional 495,799 shares in the last quarter.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IAA (IAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.