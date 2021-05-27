Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) to Strong Sell

The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. is involved in producing industrial machinery. The company’s business segments include Steel and Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products and Real Estate and Other Businesses. Steel and Energy Products segment manufactures and sells iron and steel products, chemical machinery, nuclear power-related machinery, metallic mold, petroleum refinery, petrochemistry, general chemical products, pressure containers, clad plates, various steel pipes and wind generated power machinery. Industry Machinery segment manufactures and sells plastic injection machines, resin manufacturing and processing machinery, hollow molding machines, fluid machines, hydraulic equipment, electronic equipment and display manufacturing equipment, magnesium alloy injection machines and other machinery. Real Estate and Others segment is involved in the real estate leasing and development businesses. The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Japan Steel Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of JPSWY opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Japan Steel Works has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $16.32.

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Industrial Machinery Products, Steel and Energy Products, and Other Businesses segments. It offers monobloks rotor shafts for power generators; shell flanges for nuclear reactor pressure vessels; turbine castings for thermal power plants; clad steel plates and pipes; high alloy and stainless steel, and Ni-based alloy products; forged steel rolls for steel mills; forged and cast steel products, steel plates, and pressure vessels for use in chemical and petrochemical industries, and other industrial machineries; and pressure vessels maintenance and inspection services for pressure vehicles.

